'Post Box To Heaven' In UK Receives Over 2,000 Letters

The postbox was set up in the formal gardens at Walton Hall in Warrington.

Over 2,000 letters have been sent to a post box, which is popularly called "post box to heaven" where friends and family leave notes for their dead loved ones. It was set up in November 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is located in Dell, in the formal gardens at Walton Hall in Warrington, United Kingdom, as per a report in BBC.

Letters are written on biodegradable wildflower seed paper and then planted in the gardens. The BBC states that the hall became a place for people "to come and reflect and remember their loved ones".

Following the same trend, a crematorium recently set up a similar postbox in Nottingham. A nine-year-old girl Matilda Handy decided this as a medium to express her feelings after her grandparents died, according to UK's Metro. After approaching the owners of Gedling Crematorium in Nottinghamshire about the idea, the management installed the white postbox. To the girl's surprise, the post box has already received nearly hundred 'letters to heaven.'

The mother and daughter hope that the post box becomes permanent at the site so that "people can continue to send their loved one's messages on anniversaries and holidays throughout the year."

Cabinet member for leisure and community, Councillor Tony Higgins spoke to the BBC about the formal gardens at Walton Hall. He said, "Recent years have been difficult for us all, especially for those who lost loved ones and were sometimes not able to say goodbye." He said that the setting allows people to reflect on special memories. "I'm so pleased that there is now a tranquil setting where they are able to visit to reflect on special memories," he continued telling the outlet.

"I hope the garden becomes a much-loved area of the estate and, over time, I look forward to seeing the whole garden flourish with wildflowers, bringing a beautiful backdrop of colour and providing the perfect environment for nature to thrive," Councillor Tony Higgins said.