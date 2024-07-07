Popular Kimchi Dish Blamed For Norovirus Outbreak In South Korea

The outbreak's source appears to be contaminated kimchi

An outbreak of food poisoning linked to norovirus-contaminated kimchi has struck Namwon City, South Korea, sickening over 1,000 people, BBC reported. Local authorities reported nearly 1,000 confirmed cases by Friday, with media outlets estimating the number to be over 1,000 by Saturday afternoon.

The outbreak's source appears to be contaminated kimchi, a staple fermented cabbage dish commonly served in South Korea. This kimchi was distributed through school meal programs, causing students and staff at 24 schools to experience symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can spread through contact with contaminated surfaces or infected individuals. Thankfully, most people recover within a few days without requiring hospitalization. However, some cases can become severe.

Concerned about the rapidly rising number of cases (from 153 on Wednesday to 745 on Thursday), Namwon City officials launched an investigation on Wednesday, the day after the first case was reported.

Using social media, Mayor Choi Kyung-sik reassured residents that health officials were taking aggressive steps to contain the outbreak. Tests confirmed the presence of norovirus in patients, environmental samples, and the kimchi delivered to schools.

"We will ensure the safety of our citizens," he added.

As a result, the city's disaster and safety department took decisive action by temporarily suspending production and sales from the kimchi company involved. The company also cooperates with a voluntary recall of all distributed kimchi products. The company's name has not yet been officially released.

