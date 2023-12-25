Pop Singer Dua Lipa Holidays In India, Shares Vacation Pictures From Rajasthan

Pop singer Dua Lipa left her fans surprised after she shared multiple pictures on her Instagram account of her vacationing in India. Fans were quick to guess she was holidaying in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The 28-year-old British-Albanian singer shared several captivating pictures of her exploring the region and also extended cheerful holiday wishes.

''Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu. sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead,'' the caption of the pictures read.

In the first photo, she is seen posing against the backdrop of a beautiful painting of the Hindu deities Radha and Krishna. In the second picture, she is seen standing near a desk wearing a red and golden dress. A group of local Rajasthani women was seen in another image. The next picture showed her in a black outfit as she travelled across the state. Two of her friends were also seen in another picture.

In another outing, Dua paired her red leather jacket with a white tee and jeans as she sat in a luxurious car. She also shared a stunning view of Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in the last picture.

See the pictures here:

A majority of her fans couldn't believe the singer was actually in India and shared their excitement about the same. Many extended her a warm welcome to India and wished her Happy Holidays.

''You are in India?'' exclaimed one fan while another commented, ''Thank you. Happy holidays to you too Dua and to your family as well. Enjoy stunning wonderful India.''

This is not the first time the 'Levitating' singer has visited India. The three-time Grammy Award winner, Dua Lipa, was last seen in India in November 2019 for the OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai.

On the work front, she recently dropped her new single Houdini, the first song from her third studio album, which is set for release in 2024. She was also nominated for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in the Best Original Song category for her hit number Dance The Night from the movie Barbie.