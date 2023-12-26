After Rajasthan, Dua Lipa Visits Humayun's Tomb, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara In Delhi

Mr Lipa shared a string of pictures from their outing in the national capital

Days after singer Dua Lipa posted pictures from Rajasthan, her father, Dukagjin Lipa, posted additional pictures showing them in New Delhi. The images depict the singer and her family exploring various places, including Humayun Tomb and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

Mr Lipa shared a string of pictures from their outing in the national capital and wrote, "The Indian journey starts at New Delhi."

The images include snapshots of the Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib.

See the pictures here:

Soon after Mr Lipa shared the pictures, Dua Lipa's fans swamped the comment sections.

Commenting on the pictures, a user wrote, "What a beautiful family!"

"Best family," another user commented on Instagram.

One of the users requested Mr Lipa to visit Mumbai too.

"I am so happy for you that you get to visit home sweet home! Please make sure to try some dosa and enjoy some proper chai. Bring back memories of the good old days at the @appletreeinn, where chai was made with love," a user suggested.

"The most beautiful family, hope you guys are having the best time and enjoyed a very Merry Christmas," another user commented.

Earlier, the pop singer shared multiple pictures on her Instagram account of her vacationing in India. Fans were quick to guess she was holidaying in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The 28-year-old British-Albanian singer shared several captivating pictures of her exploring the region and also extended cheerful holiday wishes.

''Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu. sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead,'' the caption of the pictures read.