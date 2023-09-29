Police Visit Britney Spears' House After She Posts Disturbing Knife Dance Video

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check on the singer.

In an unusual turn of events, the Los Angeles Police Department visited popstar Britney Spears' residence to check on her well-being after she shared a video of herself dancing with knives on social media, as per a report in Fox News. In the video, the 'Gimme More' singer is seen dancing while holding two large knives while wearing a bikini.

Although the 41-year-old singer made it clear in the caption of the video on Instagram that the knives were not real, however, some of her fans were alarmed by the post and called the police. "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon," she said on Instagram two days ago.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department then conducted a welfare check on the singer. They cleared the incident after knowing that the singer was not in any physical or emotional danger after speaking to two independent sources, the outlet further reported.

However, in another video, posted By Ms Spears after her viral knife dancing video, she appeared to have a cut on her thigh and a bandage wrapped on her arm.

In a video posted two hours ago on Instagram, Ms Spears can be seen dancing with the large knives again. While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption that she was trying to imitate Shakira. "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I'm trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira ... a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren't afraid to push boundaries and take risks," she added.

In January this year, Ms Spears asked her fans to respect her privacy, after saying in a statement that police were called to her house "based on some prank phone calls". The incident happened after the singer deleted her Instagram account. According to TMZ, Ms Spears posted a video dancing and saying "I changed my name to River Red" and then deleted her account, prompting some of her fans to call the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

She added that once the police arrived, "they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately." "This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B," Ms Spears said in an Instagram story.