Police Launch Probe After Sudden Death Of Swimmer Jamie Cail In Virgin Islands

Jamie Cail was a competitive swimmer with multiple wins in several competitions. (Getty Pic)

The police in US Virgin Islands have launched a criminal investigation after the death of swimmer Jamie Cail, as per a report in People Magazine. The 42-year-old was found unresponsive by her boyfriend in the home they shared at 12.08am on February 21, when he returned from a bar. As per the police report, Ms Cail's boyfriend and another person took her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic where she was given CPR, People reported. She was pronounced dead at about 2.39am.

A cause of death has not been revealed but authorities have confirmed that the case is "presently under investigation" by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Ms Cail was a competitive swimmer with multiple wins in several competitions. She was from New Hampshire, said Independent, and a top high school and university athlete.

She later swam for University of Maine.

Shocked by the news, Ms Cail's family and friends paid tribute to her, calling the swimmer as a "beautiful person" with a "huge heart".

Jessica DeVries, who identified herself as Ms Cail's cousin, commented on a Facebook tribute page saying the entire family is ''devastated''.

''Pat and Gary, Jamie's parents are living in Maine. They are absolutely shook to the core. We are all mourning together and are unbelievably grateful and blessed by the outpouring of love and uplifting experiences you are sharing with us,'' she further said.

One of her high school friend, Jooyoung Lee, paid the tribute on Twitter.

''Jamie had an unmatched work ethic. She left everything in each practice and became a world class distance swimmer through grit. Rest in peace to a real one,'' he said.

Very sad to hear that my hs friend and teammate, Jamie Cail (in the middle with the Bolles suit), has passed away. Jamie had an unmatched work ethic. She left everything in each practice and became a world class distance swimmer through grit. Rest in peace to a real one 😞 pic.twitter.com/IZ1lE4U2IS — Jooyoung Lee🥋 (@theyoungjoo) February 22, 2023

According to news station WMUR, Ms Cail had been working at a local coffee shop before her death.