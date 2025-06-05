US Woman, 88, Barred From Graduating 60 Years Ago, Finally Gets Her Degree

An 88-year-old woman has finally fulfilled her lifelong dream of being a college graduate. Joan Alexander was barred from doing so six decades ago because she was pregnant at that time. She has now obtained a Bachelor of Science in Education, according to a report in The New York Post.

Ms Alexander is probably the oldest graduate in the University of Maine's 160-year history. "I didn't realize it would mean so much to me, but I now feel that a hole in my heart has been healed," she said.

Ms Alexander was a student at the University of Maine in the early 1950s when her graduation was halted due to her pregnancy. She should have received her college degree back in 1959, but around the same time, she got pregnant with her first child and was not allowed to complete student teaching, which was a required part of the course.

Recently, her daughter, Tracy, reached out to the University to see if there was any other way her mother could finally get a degree, and that's when Justin Dimmel, Associate Dean of the University, stepped in.

After checking Ms Alexander's past work experience, Mr Dimmel and the university staff discovered that she had worked full-time in 1980-81 as a teaching aide in a preschool program and met the student teaching requirement.

She helped preschool-aged kids improve their verbal communication abilities, gross and fine motor skills, creative play abilities, and early reading capabilities. So, the university decided to give her the degree, as she had completed the year of pre-school teaching work, which was equal to the student teaching required for her degree.

Mr Dimmel said, "I was moved by Joan's story and was excited to do whatever it would take to ensure that she would be recognized for the work that she did, both as an undergraduate at the University of Maine and throughout her life."

On May 11, Ms Alexander was honoured at UMaine's graduation ceremony. Although she was unable to attend, Tracy went in her place along with her daughter, Isabel Beck. She said, "It would have been wonderful for my mother to be able to attend commencement in person, but being there with my own daughter was very moving for me."

The octogenarian, in a press statement, said that her husband and all four of her daughters have college degrees, and she felt left out. As she finally received her degree after so many years, she said, "It gives me a sense of closure and accomplishment."