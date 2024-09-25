Thousands Of Bones And Weapons Uncover Brutal 3,250-Year-Old Battle

A new analysis of arrowheads discovered at the Tollense Valley battlefield, Europe's oldest known battlefield, is shedding light on the warriors who clashed there 3,250 years ago, CNN reported.

Researchers have unearthed a trove of artefacts, including bronze and flint arrowheads, swords, wooden clubs, and human remains. By studying these items, they have determined that the battle involved both local groups and an army from a southern region.

This finding suggests that the Tollense Valley battle was the earliest example of interregional conflict in Europe. Previous studies had hinted at the involvement of outsiders, but the arrowhead analysis provides concrete evidence.

"The arrowheads are a kind of 'smoking gun,'" said lead study author Leif Inselmann, a researcher at the Berlin Graduate School of Ancient Studies within the Free University of Berlin, in a statement. "Just like the murder weapon in a mystery, they give us a clue about the culprit, the fighters of the Tollense Valley battle and where they came from."

The researchers compared the arrowheads to known examples from across Central Europe and found that some were made locally, while others originated from a southern region. This suggests that at least one faction in the battle was from a distant location.

The arrowheads, like a murder weapon in a mystery, offer crucial clues about the participants and the nature of the conflict. This groundbreaking research helps piece together the story behind one of Europe's most ancient and brutal battles.