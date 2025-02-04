Advertisement

17-Year-Old Girl Killed By Shark While Swimming Near Australias Brisbane

A female swimmer has died in a shark attack in the waters off a popular tourist spot on Australia's east coast, authorities said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
17-Year-Old Girl Killed By Shark While Swimming Near Australias Brisbane
The girl was swimming when she was bitten by a shark. (File)
Sydney:

A female swimmer has died in a shark attack in the waters off a popular tourist spot on Australia's east coast, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the Woorim Beach at Bribie Island, about 80 kms (50 miles) north of Brisbane around 5 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Monday following reports of a serious shark bite incident, Queensland state police said on Monday.

"The female was swimming when she was bitten by a shark ... the female sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries," a police spokesperson said in an email.

Police did not disclose the age of the victim though Australian media widely reported the victim was a 17-year-old girl.

Christopher Potter, a resident, said the beach is frequently used by swimming groups through the day.

"It's known there are a lot of sharks around Bribie, but this close to shore, it's still a shock," he told ABC News.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Girl Bitten By Shark, Australia, Swimmer Dies
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.