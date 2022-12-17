Pikachu And Ash To Leave Pokemon After 25 Years

The anime series will continue without its main man Ash Ketchum and his loyal electric mouse Pikachu. T

The producers of Pokemon announced on Friday that the popular anime series will continue without its main man Ash Ketchum and his loyal electric mouse Pikachu. The characters have been a part of the shows since its debut 25 years ago. The new-look series will highlight popular Pokemon like first partners Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon ;mon Violet video games, the official website of Pokemon announced.

After the current season of the Pokemon animation, 'Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series', which involves Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, and his other Pokemon winning the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokemon World Coronation Series, concludes, the upcoming story will make its debut. It is expected to begin in April 2023, as per the BBC.

Since 2006, Ketchum and other characters have used the English voices of actress Sarah Natochenny, who described the opportunity as "an wonderful privilege." "It's been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he'll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can," she tweeted.

As per the company, fans will be able to celebrate Ash's journey with a collection of special episodes to wrap up Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series' and give them a glimpse of what the protagonist's future may hold after his historic victory as Pokemon World Champion, which marks the culmination of his adventures spanning 25 seasons. "The forthcoming special episodes not only celebrate our hero's monumental achievement, but they also serve as an expression of gratitude from Pokemon to all the fans who have joined Ash and Pikachu along the way," the company stated.

'Pokemon Journeys in the West', an 11-episode epilogue series to the current run, will wrap up Ash and Pikachu's tale on January 13 next year, as per a video posted on their Twitter handle.

Beginning in the spring of 2023, the series will feature two new protagonists, a boy named Roy and a young girl named Liko, who will both be joined by three Paldea starter Pokemon.