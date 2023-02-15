Philippine Mayor Gives Valentine's Day Bonus To Single Staff

The mayor has been giving bonuses for three years in a row

The Mayor of General Luna town in the Philippines, Matt Florido gave Valentine's Day bonus to his single staff members. The mayor wanted to show his appreciation for the additional hours worked by the single staff members.

Mayor Matt Florido, a lifelong bachelor told AFP that lonely hearts at General Luna town hall in Quezon province will receive three times their normal daily wage if they have been single for more than five years.

Other staff will get double pay- or the option to take a paid day off.

Mr Florido, 42 told AFP, "I know what they're going through today, I feel for them." Mr Florido claims that he has been single since birth.

He added, "On Valentine's Day no one will give them chocolates, flowers... so we thought of giving them this kind of incentive so they can also feel someone cares for them, someone loves them."

Mr Florido has been giving Valentine's Day bonuses to his staff for three years in a row. Out of 289 town hall employees, 37 qualified for the compensation after passing a vetting process to claim their single status.

The qualified staff was asked questions about their last relationship, the reason for break up and why are they still single.

The eldest recipient was 64.

"We are just a small town so everyone knows everyone. You can't hide anything," Mr Florido of the pineapple-growing municipality told Channel TV.