Peppa Pig Welcomes Little Sister 'Evie' After Mummy Pig Gives Birth

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Peppa Pig introduces a new sibling, a sister named Evie. Evie was born on May 20 at the same hospital as the Royal children. Mummy Pig's aunt Evie inspired the name of the new character.

Peppa Pig finally has another sibling, and it is a sister named Evie. For the first time in 20 years, the animated show, telling the story of Peppa, who lives with Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig and her little brother George, will have a new addition to the family.

Little Evie was born at 5:34 AM on Tuesday (May 20) at the same hospital as Prince William and Princess Catherine's royal children, the writers said, according to a report in the BBC. The baby was named after Mummy Pig's aunt Evie.

Peppa and her brother are said to be thrilled by the arrival of their new baby sister, while Mummy and Daddy Pig are “looking forward to lots of happy snorts and sleepless nights”.

The arrival of a new Peppa Pig family member was first teased in February earlier this year. Mummy Pig announced that she was pregnant with her third piglet during an episode that aired on March 30, the same day as Mother's Day in the UK.

Esra Cafer from Hasbro, the company which owns the Peppa Pig franchise, said the new addition will show the "ups and downs" of getting a new brother or sister.

"Pre-schoolers welcoming a new sibling will strongly relate to these new stories and can learn how to handle the new moment," said Ms Cafer at the time.

After the pregnancy was announced and led to significant online chatter, the creates followed it up with a grand gender reveal party last month.

Mummy Pig has welcomed her daughter, Evie Pig. pic.twitter.com/SVsVUaT73A — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 20, 2025

Also Read | Anti-Ageing Influencer Bryan Johnson Removes Plasma From His Body, Replaces It With...

Viewers can expect to see Evie on screen in autumn, with the show creators announcing that Peppa Meets the Baby -- a brand-new special, will be releasing in theatres on May 30 in over 2,600 cinemas across 19 countries.

Peppa Pig, which debuted on TV in May 2004, is one of the most-watched shows by pre-schoolers worldwide. The show is about the titular characters enjoying day-to-day activities. Apart from the family member, the show also features Peppa's friends, Suzi Sheep, Danny Dog and Penny Polar Bear. The show's official YouTube channel has over 35 million subscribers.