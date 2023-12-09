'Peach Fuzz' Named Colour Of The Year 2024. Here's What It Stands For

Pantone, the global authority on colours, recently revealed that the "Colour of the Year 2024" is PANTONE 13-1023, also known as 'Peach Fuzz'. Taking to Instagram, the company explained that the shade "Peach fuzz" highlights "our desire for togetherness with others and the feelings this creates". It explained that colour is a "velvety gentle peach whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body and heart".

"In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a colour radiant with warmth and modern elegance," said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director, Pantone Color Institute. "A shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless," Ms Eiseman added.

Separately, in an interview with Hello magazine, the Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute Laurie Pressman explained how the company choose the colour of the year. A team of global colour experts search for colour influences in places including but not exclusive to "the entertainment industry and films in production, travelling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, aspirational travel destinations, new lifestyles, playstyles or enjoyable escapes as well as socio-economic conditions," she told the publication. She also explained it's done with trend analysis and thoughtful consideration.

However, in the comments section of the Instagram post, many people were expecting bolder colours like green or red as the "Colour of the Year". "Another year of green getting snubbed," wrote one user. "It's so underwhelming. Can we bring back anything BESIDES boring beiges in our interiors? K thanks," said another.

"Just 4 years after coral? Seems a bit repetitive," commented a third. "I thought for sure it would be a shade of green," added another.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Landlord In Canada Reveals He Earns 9 Lakh A Month By Renting Out 4 Properties

Notably, Pantone's "Colour of the Year 2023" was "Viva Magenta", a fierce shade derived from the red family. "Very Peri" was picked by Pantone as the colour of the year for 2022. The company described Very Peri as "a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red".

In 2021, Pantone chose two colours as the world reeled under the Covid-19 pandemic, with "Ultimate Gray" and "Illuminating" being named for the year. "Classic Blue" was the colour of the year in 2020.