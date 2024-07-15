Passenger Sues JetBlue For $1.5 Million Claiming Hot Tea Burned Her During Turbulence

Lewis has scarring at her burn sites and has suffered mental anguish

A passenger has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against JetBlue, claiming she suffered "disfiguring burns" after being scalded by "dangerously hot" tea water during turbulent conditions on a flight, USA Today reported.

Tahjana Lewis, travelling with her family on JetBlue flight 2237 from Orlando to Hartford, Connecticut, on May 15, alleges in her complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut that the airline's negligence resulted in severe injuries. According to the lawsuit, JetBlue failed to ensure "reasonably safe travelling conditions" during the turbulent flight when the incident occurred.

The complaint details that while the aircraft encountered turbulence and the seatbelt sign was illuminated, a crew member accidentally spilt hot tea on Lewis as part of the in-flight beverage service. This incident caused second and third-degree burns on her chest, legs, right arm, and backside.

"That's something they shouldn't have done," Edward A. Jazlowiecki, Lewis' attorney from Connecticut-based personal injury law firm Jazlowiecki & Jazlowiecki, LLC, told USA TODAY. "This is a serious issue for them."

The complaint alleges that the crew served water at an "unreasonably" hot temperature during an "ongoing turbulence," making it unsafe to perform beverage service. Lewis also claims that the crew did not "administer first aid" and advised her to seek medical help upon landing. "They didn't do much for her," said Jazlowiecki. "They were very cavalier about it."

According to the complaint, Lewis has scarring at her burn sites and has suffered mental anguish, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress from the incident. Jazlowiecki also noted that Lewis will likely need skin grafts.

In May, one person died of a heart attack, and 30 others were treated for injuries when a Singapore Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence and made an emergency landing. Although it is unclear if the turbulence contributed to the death, the incident led the airline to change its policies, suspending hot beverage and meal service whenever the seatbelt sign was on.