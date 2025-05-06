Ex-US Cop Charged For Inappropriate Behaviour With Crew During Flight

A former California Highway Patrol officer allegedly slapped a male flight attendant on the buttocks, exposed his genitals, and made lewd comments and gestures aboard a JetBlue flight.

Dennis Wally Woodbury, 49, of Azusa, California, was charged with abusive sexual contact within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, the US Attorney's Office said. The charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

On April 13, aboard a JetBlue Airways flight from Florida to Los Angeles, Woodbury had been drinking heavily during the flight when he initiated a series of inappropriate interactions with two male flight attendants.

Before the flight even departed the gate, Woodbury allegedly showed one flight attendant a photo of a dog, but in the background, the image contained pornographic content. He later suggested the crew member should "go on a cruise with him" and made a crude hand gesture, authorities said.

Things escalated mid-flight. Just after the meal service, the second male flight attendant was collecting trays when Woodbury allegedly used his left hand to slap the flight attendant's buttocks and then yelled, "I love you!"

Later, when the first flight attendant was working in the front galley, Woodbury approached him and pulled down his trousers and underwear, allegedly exposing his genitalia, police said.

When confronted about his behaviour, Woodbury requested a glass of wine, which was denied. Moments later, he allegedly exposed himself again, after which the flight attendant said, "Enough, go back to your seat."

Both flight attendants reported the behaviour and confirmed they did not consent to any of Woodbury's actions.

JetBlue responded to the allegations in a statement shared with People Magazine.

"At JetBlue, the safety of our customers and crewmembers is our top priority. The incident occurred on April 13, and we took immediate action at that time by notifying law enforcement. We have zero tolerance for the behaviour alleged and continue to assist and cooperate fully with authorities in this case," the statement read.

He made his initial court appearance last month and is currently out on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on May 12.

According to the US Attorney's Office, Woodbury had previously been fired from state service as a California Highway Patrol captain.