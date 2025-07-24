US Couple Perform Sexual Acts In Front Of Children Mid-Flight, Arrested

A Connecticut couple was arrested last week for allegedly performing sexual acts in front of two children and their mother, aboard a JetBlue flight.

Christopher Drew Arnold, 42, and Trista L Reilly, 43, were arrested after they touched down at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Both have been charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of minors, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, as per ABC affiliate WWSB.

The incident occurred on July 19 aboard a JetBlue flight from New York to Sarasota, Florida. At approximately 10:28 am, a mother travelling with her two children approached a flight attendant, saying they witnessed two passengers engaging in sexual activity in their seats.

The children confirmed the incident to law enforcement officers after landing.

Reilly and Arnold, both of Danbury, were taken into custody around 11:30 am. They were released from jail on their own recognisance and are scheduled to appear in Sarasota County Court for arraignment on August 15.

JetBlue has since banned the couple from flying with the airline.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by JetBlue," the company said in a statement to ABC7. "Immediately upon receiving the report, our crew members acted swiftly to engage JetBlue's security team and law enforcement. We are fully cooperating with the investigation, and these customers are no longer welcome to fly with JetBlue."

Records also show that both Reilly and Arnold are facing unrelated pending misdemeanour charges in Connecticut for disorderly conduct and assault. Arnold was arrested in March in Danbury on those charges.