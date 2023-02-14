Part Of Croatia's Heart-Shaped Island Where Jeff Bezos, Beyonce Party Goes On Sale

The heart-shaped island is known as one of the most recognisable Croatian islands.

Part of Croatia's unique heart-shaped island, which is nicknamed by tourists the 'Island of Love', has hit the market for nearly $11 million (approximately 91 crores), that too just in time for Valentine's Day.

Locally known as Galesnjak, and located in the Pasman Canal of the Adriatic Sea, the island has attracted a number of famous personalities, including Beyonce, Jeff Bezos and Micahel Jordan, according to the New York Post.

"Beyoncee had her 39th birthday party on the islet and she's there several days or even weeks every year, Michael Jordan was there last year, Jeff Bezos as well, there's no lack of celebrities in that area," Silvestro Kardum, a representative for the owner, said as per the outlet. He also stated that even though there are no hotels, villas, or restaurants on the islet, celebrities are known to take yachts out to the heart-shaped island in the summer months.

Further, Mr Kardum said that the proceeds from the sale would be invested elsewhere in the local community. He also said that only a third of the island is for sale and is being offered for development.

The heart-shaped island is known as one of the most recognisable Croatian islands. It has been included on many of "best of" lists for travel, as per the Post. Back in 2019, scientists from the Department of Archeology at the University of Zadar discovered that people lived there more than 7,000 years ago.

Mr Kardum revealed that the island spans around 10 acres, and potential buyers are already calling about the offering. "Over a million photos per year are made on and around the islet and I think its popularity is really high," he added.

Meanwhile, in recent years, Croatia has seen a rise in popularity as a vacation spot due to the allure of its breathtaking beaches and ancient landmarks, which have brought travellers from all over the globe to the country.