Paris Hilton Talks About Abortion And Decision For Surrogacy

Paris Hilton welcomed her first child via surrogate last month.

Social media mogul and reality TV star Paris Hilton welcomed her first child via surrogate, with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum last month. Since then, the new mother has been sharing updates along with pictures of her baby boy Phoenix Barron. However, in a recent interview, the celebrity opened about her decision to abort a pregnancy that she "was not ready for" in her early 20s, as per a report in Glamour Magazine.

Ms Hilton stated she did not feel comfortable talking about the termination of pregnancy at that time. "This was also something that I didn't want to talk about because there was so much shame around that. I was a kid and I was not ready for that," she said.

She felt compelled to use her fame to voice out after the US Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe versus Wade and the right to an abortion in June 2022. "I think it is important. There's just so much politics around it and all that, but it's a woman's body ... Why should there be a law based on that?" Ms Hilton told the magazine.

The American celebrity added, "It's your body, your choice and I really believe in that. It's mind-boggling to me that they're making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all."

Ms Hilton also revealed in the interview that witnessing a birth while shooting 'The Simple Life' "traumatised" her and therefore she opted for her surrogacy. "But I want a family so bad, it's just the physical part of doing it. I'm just so scared... childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world," she told the outlet.