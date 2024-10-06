This Singapore Hotel Has Been Named As World's New Best Skyscraper

Pan Pacific Orchard is celebrated for integrating eco-friendly elements into its design.

Singapore's Pan Pacific Orchard hotel has been crowned the world's best new skyscraper, as recognised by The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). The 23-storey, 140-metre-tall structure located in the heart of Singapore's iconic shopping district opened in June 2023 and has quickly gained global recognition.

The hotel, designed by Woha Architects, also won three other prestigious awards, including “Best Tall Building” in the 100m-199m category. The CTBUH, an esteemed global authority on skyscrapers, announced the awards during its recent conference held from September 23-27 across London and Paris.

CTBUH CEO, Javier Quintana de Una, praised Pan Pacific Orchard, saying that the hotel “represents the best of responsible vertical urbanism today,” as per the Straits Times. Vertical urbanism is a concept that promotes the sustainable use of urban spaces by building upwards, maximising land use while incorporating greenery into the design.

Pan Pacific Orchard is celebrated for integrating eco-friendly elements into its design. It features solar panels, rainwater harvesting for irrigation and an on-site biodigester to manage food waste. The hotel's lush greenery mirrors Singapore's focus on sustainable development, with high trees, gardens, and pools enveloping the guest experience. It achieved a green plot ratio of over 300 per cent, meaning it has more than three times the landscaped surface area of its footprint.

The hotel is divided into four distinct environments: the Forest Terrace, Beach Terrace, Garden Terrace and Cloud Terrace. Each zone offers unique experiences, from a high-ceiling lobby with towering trees to a sandy beachfront and meandering pools. The Cloud Terrace hosts a pillarless ballroom, one of the highest in Singapore, ideal for exclusive events.

This recognition further strengthens Woha Architects' standing, following past accolades for projects like Kampung Admiralty and Oasia Hotel Downtown. The Pan Pacific Orchard hotel also earned Singapore's Green Mark Platinum award – the nation's highest environmental certification – in 2020.

At the same CTBUH event, other Asian skyscrapers also received recognition. Malaysia's Petronas Towers won the Global Icon award, while China's Greenland Hangzhou Century Centre was named Asia's best tall building.