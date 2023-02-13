Pakistan PM Claims Anonymous Pakistani Donated $30 Million For Turkey, Twitter Has Questions

The proud declaration made by Mr. Sharif didn't go down well with Pakistanis

Pakistan is gripped by a major economic crisis, with the rupee plummeting and inflation soaring. Amid this, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday claimed that an anonymous Pakistani national donated $30 million to Turkey-Syria earthquake victims. Mr. Sharif said an anonymous national from his country walked into the Turkish embassy in the United States and donated the aid.

In a tweet, he wrote, ''Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Turkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds.''

However, the proud declaration made by Mr. Sharif didn't go down well with Pakistanis who questioned why the philanthropist did not donate the sum to Pakistan despite the country's economic condition being in shambles.

Author Ayesha Siddiqa said that it is interesting why the philanthropist did not walk into a Pakistani embassy and donate money for flood relief work.

interesting that this philanthropist didn't quietly walk into a Pakistani embassy and denote this money for flood relief. Wonder why? — Ayesha Siddiqa (@iamthedrifter) February 11, 2023

Another user wrote, "How do you know that the anonymous person was a Pakistani? Could be an Indian also. The anonymous person did not tell his name but told his nationality. Great." A third hit out at Shehbaz Sharif and his government, and wrote: "There is a reason why such philanthropist doesn't walk into Pakistan's embassy! Because of corrupt money launderers like you!!"

Another added, "This anonymous Pakistani could've donated more such amount for his own country Where u r a PM! Pakistan is in desperate need of money but why he did not do? He knows thieves sitting in govt would not spend his money judiciously. Time to ponder and learn to Die in shame."

Pakistan is facing an unprecedented economic crisis as the country's rupee recorded a historic low of 275 to the US dollar, with inflation rising to over 27 percent. The country's foreign exchange reserves dropped to the lowest level since 1998 at around USD 3 billion, according to a PTI report.

Islamabad and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have pledged to continue loan negotiations after they failed to reach a deal during the global lender's visit last week.

Meanwhile, more than 33,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on February 6.