Over 100 Crashes In Wyoming, 51-Degree Drop In 2 Hours As Winter Storm Sweeps US

People are driving in difficult conditions as the blizzard has severely affected air travel.

A massive winter storm named Elliot has swept the United States ahead of Christmas, leading to cancellation of thousands of flights and threatening residents with heavy snow, howling winds and bitter cold. At least five US states - Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia and North Carolina - have already implemented emergency plans and others are likely to follow, considering the fact that the worst of the Arctic blast it yet to come. "This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff," President Joe Biden told reporters at a White House briefing.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said that their record 1-hour temperature drop on Wednesday saw a 51-degree plummet in Wyoming's Cheyenne. The temperature went from 42 degrees to minus 9 degrees in two hours, according to the agency's tweet.

A wild day of weather continues over southeast Wyoming!

In addition to the record 1-hour temp drop earlier, we have now dropped 51 degrees (from 42 to -9) in TWO hours! The bottom keeps falling out as wind chills crash into the -40s locally in Cheyenne!

Stay safe out there! #WYwx

New York Post said that Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to over 787 calls for service, 196 motorist assists and 104 crashes in 12 hours as snow led to near-zero visibility. The officers have also released videos of the hazardous conditions.

In the Midwest, blizzard conditions stranded 100 motorists in Rapid City and Wall in South Dakota, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.



"No travel advised," the sheriff's office added.

First escorted group from Wall to Rapid City lead by @SouthDakotaDOT plow and @SDHighwayPatrol trooper are still slowly moving towards Rapid City. In two hours they made it from Wall to New Underwood exit. Even with those resources this commute is extremely difficult!

The SDDOT anticipates the current Interstate closure to remain in place through Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, and into Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.



This video was taken by a passenger in a SDDOT vehicle, east of Rapid City.



https://t.co/jAj5PbAmq4 or dial 511.#SDDOT#SD511

In New York, the forecasters have called it a "once-in-a-generation storm" with wind gusts of more than 65 miles (105 kilometres) per hour, wind chills as low as 10 to 20 degrees F below zero, and power outages.

While 2,200 flights have been cancelled, more than 6,900 other flights within, into or out of the United States have been delayed, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

The majority of US flights called off have so far been at Chicago O'Hare or Denver, both international hubs, according to the data.

The NWS has even issued a snow squall warning for highways near Sidney, Nebraska. Portions of inter-state roads and highways have been closed by officials.