Over $1 Million In Cash And Jewelry Stolen From Beyonce's Mother's Los Angeles Home

Pop icon Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, has fallen victim to a burglary and had over $1 million worth of cash and jewelry stolen from her Los Angeles home. The incident took place on July 5, while the 69-year-old was out of town, TMZ reported.

The break-in was discovered when someone from her team stopped by her Los Angeles abode earlier this week and discovered her entire safe and its contents had been stolen.

The safe included cash and jewelry totaling around $ 1 million.

No one was at the residence at the time of the burglary, so no one was injured. Investigations are ongoing and it is not clear how the thieves got into the premises.

Locals police are speaking to neighbours and looking for video footage of the area, but currently have no leads, as per TMZ.

This isn't the first time Tina Knowles' house has been targeted.

Notably, her home made headlines in April after a man was jailed for throwing rocks at her mailbox and was subsequently arrested. Mrs. Knowles shares her home with her husband, Richard Lawson, 76. Following the April incident, the couple chose not to press charges or file a report.

Back in May, she found herself in another harrowing situation while attending one of her daughter's concerts in Belgium. A video captured the moment paramedics rushed to her aid, pulling her from the crowd onto the stage, following which she assured people that she was fine.

Meanwhile, Beyonce, her husband, Jay-Z, and their three children are currently in Toronto, Canada, for her Renaissance tour.