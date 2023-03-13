Actor Ed Begley And Daughter Continue Adorable Tradition At Oscars 2023

Oscars 2023 are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Getty image)

Longtime environmental activist and actor Ed Begley Jr. continued an Oscars tradition with his daughter Hayden Carson Begley. On Sunday, the father-daughter duo took the subway train to the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. After arriving at the Oscars' red carpet, they put their transit cars on full display - a photo of which has taken the internet by storm.

According to HuffPost, the actor and his daughter walked from a nearby station to the Oscars, as the station under the venue is typically closed for the ceremony. “My daughter, @HaydenBegley is the real champion…walking down Hollywood Boulevard in her heels!” Mr Begley tweeted on Sunday while responding to a post calling him a “legend” for taking a subway to the venue.

My daughter, @HaydenBegley is the real champion…walking down Hollywood Boulevard in her heels! https://t.co/UZXdvoHEPe — Ed Begley, Jr. (@edbegleyjr) March 12, 2023

Notably, in previous years, Mr Begley also found other alternatives to using limos to attend the academy awards. In 2020, he shared how he used a solar-charged electric vehicle to attend the Oscars in 2020. “At the @Oscars2020_ Came in my solar charged EV. Rachelle wasn't up for the subway. Next year!” he tweeted.

In 2018, the American actor shared a photo of himself with his daughter and said, “Taking the subway to the @TheAcademy Awards this year w daughter @HaydenBegley ...just like we did in 2014.”

Taking the subway to the @TheAcademy Awards this year w daughter @HaydenBegley ...just like we did in 2014. @metrolosangelespic.twitter.com/k5ejLAkH4X — Ed Begley, Jr. (@edbegleyjr) March 1, 2018

In 2015, Mr Begley rode his bike to the award function while dressed up in his suit and bow tie. Never mind the rain. I'm riding my bike to the @TheAcademy Awards. Pardon the helmet hair,” he wrote on Twitter while sharing a picture of himself sitting on the bike.

Internet users have praised the father-daughter duo for taking transit to the Oscars every year. “Ed Begley stanning public transit is just the best,” wrote one user. “I see you @edbegleyjr and appreciate you!” said another.

“I love that Ed Begley takes transit to the Oscars every year,” commented a third. “I love this tradition,” added a fourth.

Meanwhile, the Oscars are being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel - for the third time - at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Winners so far include Ke Huy Quan - Best Supporting actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once and Jamie Lee Curtis for Best Supporting Actress.