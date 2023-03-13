Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant Divides Fans With 'Most Awkward' Red Carpet Interview

Oscars 2023: Hugh Grant was interviewed by Ashley Graham.

British actor Hugh Grant has divided Oscars 2023 viewers with a "painful" red carpet interview. On Sunday, Mr Grant got off to an awkward start as he found himself the subject of laughter as well as criticism for his blunt responses. The actor was interviewed by Ashley Graham, who didn't seem prepared for his answers.

Ms Graham, one of the presenters of the Countdown to the Oscars show on US TV, asked the 'Notting Hill' star if he was excited by the prospect of any certain actors winning. To this, Mr Grant replied, "Not... No, no one in particular."

Mr Grant then proceeded to give Graham as little as possible to work with. When Ms Graham asked, "What are you wearing tonight?", Mr Grant responded, "Just my suit".

Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars#Oscars2023#HughGrantpic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q — Michael L (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023

Ms Graham also asked the actor about 'Knives Out' sequel 'Glass Onion', which was Oscar-nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. "So tell me what it felt like to be in Glass Onion, it was such an amazing film, I really loved it - I love a thriller," Ms Graham divulged. "How fun is it to shoot something like that?" she asked.

To this, Mr Grant said, "Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds." Ms Graham responded, "Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?", to which Mr Grant said: "Ummm, almost."

Also Read | Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Will Smith Slap In Opening Monologue

Realising she had hit a wall with the actor, Ms Graham then wrapped up the interview. She wished him good night, to which the actor responded with a visible eye-roll.

Sharing the interview video on social media, several users said that it was the "most "awkward piece of television in 2023", while others simply called it a "disaster".

"HughGrant red carpet interview that just aired on ABC was a complete disaster lol. as he walked off he shook his head in shock," wrote one user. "Hugh Grant was so rude during his interview! Ashley Graham handled it with grace. His eye roll at the end was obnoxious!" commented another.

Wow that was one of the most awkward interviews I've seen in a while. #Oscars#hughgrantpic.twitter.com/y2fJMXvtbr — Trista Stone (@tristaleestone) March 12, 2023

A third jokingly commented, "Give the #Oscars to Hugh Grant." "Ashley Graham NAILED this interview when Hugh Grant gave her literally nothing. If you don't want to do press or interviews, then just go to the ceremony or stay home. #Oscars," commented fourth.