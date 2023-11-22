Orry Says 'I Am Living, I Am A Liver' In Viral Video, Sparks Meme Fest

Orry has stated that he "lives", therefore, he is a "liver".

Orhan Awatramani, also known as 'Orry', is often spotted partying and hanging out with Bollywood celebrities including Jahnavi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan and Sara Ali Khan. The "Bollywood BFF" recently became a viral sensation after he stated that he "works very hard". On being asked whether it was a 9-5 typical job, he denied it and said that he works hard on himself. "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do Yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself," he said. Now, in an interview given to a news outlet which is going viral on the internet, Orry has stated that he "lives", therefore, he is a "liver". This remark by the celebrity sparked a meme fest on social media.

In the video, Mr Awatramani said, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yea, I am a liver,". The short clip has amassed a lot of reactions from internet users.

Orry - I live therefore Im a "Liver" 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q0ZH4jhiF6 — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 22, 2023

"'I think, therefore I am' -Rene Descartes. 'I live, therefore I am a liver.' -Orry Awatranani," said a user.

"Never ask Orry , 'What he does for a living 'because he's just a liver," added another user.

"I'm commenting. I'm a commenter," noted a person.

Another added, "I m a kidney. i m always kidding."

"N I'm leaving so I am a LEAVER!!" added a user.

"I am a kid and i nap, so am a kidnapper," joked another person.

"I am watching this I am sufferer," added another person.

A person also added, "I'm stuck at - if you go for a job "You're a Jober."

In an old interview with Cosmopolitan, describing what he actually does, Orry said, "Everyone wants to know this? I'll tell you exactly what I said in my first job interview to my boss as of today, 'You know, ma'am, growing up I wanted to be an aeronautical engineer. But what am I today? I'm a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer, a creative director, a stylist, an executive assistant, a shopper, and sometimes a football player, I don't know. I feel like life is about having dreams. Inflate your dreams, give them wings to fly, and seize every opportunity.' I looked her in the eyes and said, 'I'm the kind of person that if you ask me to paint something for your wall, I'll paint the entire house'. And mic drop."

