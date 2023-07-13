On James Webb's First Anniversary, NASA Shares Image Of Star's Birth

The image shows star birth in a way that has never been seen before.

To commemorate the first year of the James Webb Space Telescope's science activities, NASA revealed a stunning new image on Wednesday showing the formation of stars.

According to the space agency, from our cosmic backyard in the solar system to distant galaxies near the dawn of time, the James Webb Space Telescope has delivered on its promise of revealing the universe like never before in its first year of science operations.

"In just one year, the James Webb Space Telescope has transformed humanity's view of the cosmos, peering into dust clouds and seeing light from faraway corners of the universe for the very first time. Every new image is a new discovery, empowering scientists around the globe to ask and answer questions they once couldn't dream of," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"Webb is an investment in American innovation but also a scientific feat made possible with NASA's international partners that share a can-do spirit to push the boundaries of what is known to be possible. Thousands of engineers, scientists, and leaders poured their lives passion into this mission, and their efforts will continue to improve our understanding of the origins of the universe and our place in it."

The new Webb image released today features the nearest star-forming region to us. Its proximity at 390 light-years allows for a highly detailed close-up, with no foreground stars in the intervening space.

"On its first anniversary, the James Webb Space Telescope has already delivered upon its promise to unfold the universe, gifting humanity with a breathtaking treasure trove of images and science that will last for decades," said Nicola Fox, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

"An engineering marvel built by the world's leading scientists and engineers, Webb has given us a more intricate understanding of galaxies, stars, and the atmospheres of planets outside of our solar system than ever before, laying the groundwork for NASA to lead the world in a new era of scientific discovery and the search for habitable worlds."