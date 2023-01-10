On Camera, Indian-Origin Man Collapses On Badminton Court In Muscat

The man collapsed while playing badminton.

An Indian-origin man died in Oman's Muscat after collapsing on the badminton court in the middle of a game. According to Times Of Oman, the incident took place on January 2. The one-minute-long clip shows the man enjoying a game of badminton with his friends. He is actively participating, hitting smashes and dropping the shuttle closer to the net so that the opponents struggle. But after a few seconds, he suddenly collapses on the court and his friends rush to help him.

However, they couldn't do anything. The Times Of Oman said in its report that the man suffered a cardiac arrest while paying the game of badminton at a residential compound.

The video shows the man dressed in sportswear and dodging and smashing the shuttlecock coming his way. He also briefly loses cool and smiles after one of his shots land outside the badminton court.

His energetic play was captured by the CCTV installed at the badminton complex.

The name of the man has not been revealed. The outlet said he was 38 and a native of Kerala. The man is survived by his wife and two children.

He was a sports lover and regularly played in the domestic cricket league.

In the last few months, several such videos of people collapsing suddenly have appeared on social media. One of the clips showed a man collapsing while waiting for the doctor outside his clinic in Rajasthan. Another showed a gym trainer in Ghaziabad suddenly losing consciousness while speaking to people and sitting on a chair.

In one such clip, a person dancing at a wedding function is seen suddenly collapsing, leaving his relatives and friends in shock.