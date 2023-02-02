On Camera, Bus Crashes Into Cars After Sliding Down Icy Street In Canada

The incident took place in Coquitlam, Canada.

Amid harsh weather in Canada, a video showing a bus sliding down a street and crashing into multiple vehicles is going viral on social media. The incident took place in Coquitlam, Canada.

The video shows a public transport bus in Canada skidding across a snow-covered road and crashing into cars at an intersection. The clip shows the tires losing their grip on the road as a bus makes a slide right turn. As the bus loses control, the sound of horns can be heard as the bus turns sideways.

Loud crunches and bangs are heard in the video. According to Vancouver City News, the bus hit one vehicle and narrowly missed a couple of others. The bus then corrects its course.

The news portal reported that no one was injured in the incident. A Twitter user, Amber D'Amico shared the video which soon went viral with over 1 million views. Along with the video, the caption reads, "What a mess in Coquitlam this morning."

Watch the video here:

In the comments sections, many people criticised the bus company for not using anti-skid tyres. A user wrote, "Is that two inches of snow? Any Canadian that can't drive in that should lose their license."

Another user commented, "That bus driver should be fired for fishtailin' around that corner like that!"

The third user commented, "There are cars stuck ahead of the bus on the same side of the road, what is the driver doing trying to go around them in the middle of the road?"

The fourth expressed, "Oh, that's just awful. Hearing those crunches pains me. The first two vehicles were lucky to avoid contact!!"