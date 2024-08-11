Olympic Golf Broadcaster Apologises For Dropping 'F-bomb' Live On Air

Ms Pressel addressed the incident and apologized

Golf commentator and professional player Morgan Pressel issued an apology after making an "inappropriate" remark on air during the Paris Olympics. Fans speculated that the 36-year-old may have accidentally dropped an F-bomb during a live broadcast.

While analyzing the third round of the women's golf tournament on Friday, August 9, Ms Pressel became visibly excited as Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson made an impressive shot, leading to a celebratory fist pump with her caddie. Viewers claimed they heard Ms Pressel use the F-word while discussing Henderson's performance, and the clip quickly circulated on social media, according to reports by Wales Online.

A multiple-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Ms Pressel inadvertently went viral on social media for her commentary: "Yeah, she needs to start to make a move. And here, aggressive play, going for this green. We've hardly seen anyone get on this green in two. Yeah, let's get Brittany [Henderson, Brooke's sister and caddie] a little pump."

She allegedly continued with: "She's f***ing fired up. You love to see it." Speculation about the slip-up spread rapidly among golf fans, with one user posting on X: "Morgan Pressel throwing in the F word in commentary?! Can't say I dislike it," while another expressed surprise: "Shocking F-bomb from the usually measured Morgan Pressel. The Olympics have transformed her into Jon Rahm, and I'm loving it."

After the women's final round, Ms Pressel addressed the incident and apologized, saying, "I just want to take a moment to acknowledge something that I said yesterday during the broadcast," according to various media reports.