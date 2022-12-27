Old Video Showing Moose Running Rapidly On Snow Goes Viral Again

The dramatic moment was spectacularly caught on camera.

Some social media content is so popular that it resurfaces on a regular basis, causing a buzz across all platforms. One such video is going viral again, in which a giant moose is seen running very fast in a thick layer of snow. This video was reportedly shot in Gaspesie, Quebec, in Canada, by a group of hikers who got an unexpectedly close view of a moose after the large animal charged towards them on a trail.

The footage that was available on different social media platforms showed a group of hikers taking some rest and eating on their way to trekking in the deep snow. A moose noticed them from a few yards away, and after some time, the massive animal began charging towards them at breakneck speed. It appeared to attack the hikers at first, but it then took a different path, making his own way.

Whatever the case, this particular incident was caught on camera and turned out to be a remarkable video that people rarely get to view online.

The video was recently shared on a Twitter account named "OddIy Terrifying" with the caption, "Watch as a moose runs incredibly fast through 3 feet of powder." But it was originally shared on the internet via YouTube in 2011.

Watch the video here:

Watch as a moose runs incredibly fast through 3 feet of powder 😳 pic.twitter.com/YF2wv4ieXG — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) December 27, 2022

"A friend who lives in Alaska says he fears a moose far more than a grizzly bear. Moose are very unpredictable, he says," commented one user. "As a Canadian, I would've offed myself if I saw a moose coming at me. Not worth it," commented another user.