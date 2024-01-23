Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Shares AI-Generated Sanskrit Poem On Ram Mandir. See Post

The post has garnered nearly 85,000 views on X

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola and founder of Ola Electric, shared an AI-generated poem on social media to mark the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya. The post soon went viral and Mr Aggarwal was praised by the netizens for "connecting faith and culture beautifully."

Mr Aggarwal in his post expressed his sentiments about the significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration. He wrote, "Ayodhya is the true embodiment of Bharat, and it is a momentous day today that transcends beyond faith alone. It's a moment of cultural renaissance for our country which will be instrumental in our efforts of nation-building. Our future will be built with the strength and inspiration of our heritage and culture."

Mr Aggarwal also quoted PM Modi in his post, "Like our Hon PM said today, from Ram se Rashtra, and Dev se Desh!" He shared the AI-generated poem in Sanskrit.

The post has garnered nearly 85,000 views on X and the internet applauded Mr Aggarwal's interesting take on the auspicious occasion.

A user wrote, "Interesting take! Our heritage sure has a powerful impact. Can't wait to see how this cultural renaissance shapes the future!"

Another user commented, "The creative brilliance of

@Krutrim shines through, adding a unique touch to this historic occasion."

"A timeless ode to the Ram Mandir inauguration," the third user commented.

"Wow. Love this post. Thanks for sharing. It's powerful," the fourth user commented.

"Connecting faith and culture beautifully," the fifth user wrote.