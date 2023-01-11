Oh Yes, He Did. Eddie Murphy Brings Up Will Smith's Slap At Golden Globes

At Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy was given with the lifetime achievement award. (AFP Photo)

He wasn't there, and probably won't be at any awards ceremony any time soon after smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars last year, but Will Smith provided some of the biggest laughs of the Golden Globes night. And the best one came from Eddie Murphy, who was honoured with the Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement. In his acceptance speech, Murphy talked about his four-decade-long career and a number of other things, but signed off with an advice for young actors looking to achieve success. And that's when he cracked a joke about Will Smith's infamous slap.

"There is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind," he said. "There's three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f****** mouth," the actor added.

Watch the video:

🎉 The biggest round of applause for Eddie Murphy, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient! Your decades of unbeatable comedy and incredible performances deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated! 🎉 #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/IWiU6LEmmf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

While the rest of the speech was soft, Murphy did raise his voice while giving the final piece of advice, copying Will Smith's on-stage angry emotion when he slapped comedian Chris Rock who had made a joke about Smith's wife Jada's alopecia at last year's Academy Awards ceremony.

Also Read | Michelle Yeoh Tells Golden Globes To "Shut Up", Here's Why

The attendees were seen laughing after Murphy's gag, and many of them gave him the standing ovation as he left the stage.

The clip of his speech is also circulating on Twitter and other social media platforms, and has left users in splits.

One user tweeted, "Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny." Another said: "Eddie stole the show. A legend forever."