Eddie Murphy Marries Paige Butcher In A 'Small Private Ceremony': Report

Eddie Murphy pictured with Paige Butcher. (Image courtesy: IANS)

Actors Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher are now married. According to a report by People, the couple got married on July 9 in Anguilla in the Caribbean islands. The “small private ceremony” was attended by family and close friends. Eddie and Paige began dating in 2012 and got engaged in September 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Izzy in May 2016 and their son Max in November 2018. Before his marriage to Paige Butcher, Eddie was married to actress Nicole Mitchell. The duo parted ways in 2006. Nicole and Eddie share five kids: Shayne Audra Murphy, Bria Murphy, Miles Mitchell Murphy, Bella Murphy and Zola Ivy Murphy.

Eddie Murphy has 10 kids. In 2021, the comedian-actor talked about how he “loves fatherhood.” During his appearance on Marc Maron's podcast, Eddie said, “I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood…The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that's over ... I found over and over again and along the way I realised that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision…My kids are smart and are trying to do stuff. I am blessed with my kids. I really, really got lucky.”

Talking about how his kids are “normal people”, Eddie Murphy added, “During the podcast, the actor-comedian added, "When you hit a crossroads moment or you have got some s**t , you think, 'Well, what is best for my children?' If you go that route then you never make a bad decision." He added, "I am so blessed with my kids, I don't have one bad seed. I don't have any like 'Oh you are the one.' I don't have any of that. My kids are so great, normal people and nobody is like the Hollywood je*k kid."

Eddie Murphy was last seen in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Shrek 5 and The Pickup in are among his next projects.