Michelle Yeoh Wins First Golden Globe, Tells Producers To 'Shut Up' For Trying To Cut Her Speech Short

Michelle Yeoh poses with her Golden Globe award. (AFP Photo)

Michelle Yeoh won her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her role in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once', but she is going viral for the acceptance speech at the event, according to a report in Variety. While it focused on her journey in Hollywood, Ms Yeoh threatened violence against the event's producers - jokingly of course - for trying to cut her speech short. "I can beat you up. And that's serious," the actor said as music started to play midway through her remarks, as per the Variety report.

Ms Yeoh won 2023 Golden Globe Award in the best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy category. In the category, her role was chosen the best, ahead of Lesley Manville for 'Mrs Harris Goes To Paris', Margot Robbie for 'Babylon', Anya Taylor-Joy for 'The Menu' and Emma Thompson for 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande'.

Her decades-long career in Hollywood began in 1997 with James Bond film 'Tomorrow Never Dies'. Ang Lee's 2000 Oscar-winning film 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' was her another success. In her speech, Ms Yeoh recalled her first day in Hollywood.

"I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I came here... Someone said to me: 'You speak English?' And then I said: 'Yeah, the flight here was about 13 hours long, so I learned," the actor said, according to CNN.

She also expressed her appreciation for the role that got her the Golden Globe. "It was a dream come true, until I got here."

"As time went by - I turned 60 last year - and I think all of you women understand this, as the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller, as well. Then along came the best gift: 'Everything, Everywhere All at Once'," she said.

In the movie, Ms Yeoh plays Evelyn Wang, a wife and mother living in a universe that is being audited by the IRS at the start of the film. When she realises she must communicate with parallel universe versions of herself in order to save the planet, things take a dramatic turn.

What follows is a plot that moves at a breakneck pace, complete with meaningful family moments, well-seasoned bagels, hotdogs for fingers, and cameos by Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jenny Slate, and Jamie Lee Curtis.