''Nursery Admissions Tougher Than IITs'': Ashneer Grover's Post Sparks Buzz On Social Media

The process of nursery admissions in Delhi-NCR can be quite a complicated and stressful one, especially for first-time parents. Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, who is known for his witty and interesting posts, took to Twitter on Monday to share his opinion on the pain that parents face while getting their children into school.

The former co-founder of BharatPe said that getting admission for a four-year-old in the Nursery of a reputed private school is more difficult than cracking the entrance of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). He added if nursery school seats were auctioned, IPL would become India's second-highest auction.

In a tweet, he wrote, ''It's tougher to get your 4-year-old kid admission in Nursery in your preferred private school than it is to enter IITs. At least in Delhi NCR. Ask any parent who has gone through the process in the last 10 years. Demand for coveted schools far outstrips supply. If nursery school seats were auctioned in Delhi NCR, IPL would be the 2nd highest auction in the country.''

Many parents who are going through a similar situation resonated with his tweet and expressed their opinions in the comment section.

One user complained, ''And the rates too are nothing less than any college fees. It's more about prestige and not about quality of education.''

Another wrote, ''Education is only becoming business from here. No cultural or fundamentals driven growth are focused upon.''

A third added, ''Very true. Imagine paying 20-25 L to get a kid into Nursery, that's how two of my nieces got into a school. It's better to get schooling done somewhere else than NCR. It's a messed up area, high crime, reckless traffic, broken culture, etc.''

A fourth said, ''My opinion may be prejudiced by me not being a parent, but i don't understand the craze for a "coveted nursery school". never in my life have i met a person to whom my first question was "Which nursery did you go to?" I feel its an unnecessary burden all of our parents take.''