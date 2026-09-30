He Quit Stable Job In India For Canada, Worked 12-Hour Shifts Flipping Burgers. How His Life Changed In 3 Years

An Indian man who left behind his family and a stable job in India to start a new life in Canada has opened up about the difficult years that followed, including working 12-hour night shifts at a fast-food restaurant for $16 an hour. Kamal Nanda, a Canada-based entrepreneur, recently shared his career journey on Instagram, contrasting his life in 2023 with where he is today. His story has struck a chord online, particularly among people who have moved abroad in search of better opportunities.

When Nanda arrived in Canada, he spent nights working long shifts at a fast-food chain while trying to build a career in his chosen field. A difficult incident at the restaurant eventually pushed him to make a change. During one shift, a customer reportedly became angry over a five-minute wait and threw a drink at him. The incident made Nanda realise that he did not want to remain stuck in the same situation.

"We were short-staffed. They yelled, cursed, and threw it anyway. That night I told myself: I'm not here to be treated like this. So I started applying for jobs vigorously. Before shift starts, on my breaks. And finally, I took one interview on my lunch break, mid-shift," he wrote on Instagram.

His efforts eventually paid off when an interview he attended during his lunch break led to a freelance project. Although the opportunity offered no guaranteed salary or job security, he decided to take the chance while continuing his fast-food job part-time. For nearly seven months, Nanda followed an exhausting routine. He worked a regular 9-to-5 job, drove for about an hour to the restaurant, worked there from around 6 pm until 11 pm or midnight, and then drove home.

There was little time left for anything else. Eventually, the freelance work became a full-time opportunity, allowing him to leave the fast-food job for good.

"Then the freelance turned full-time. I left the fast food chain for good. It wasn't a straight line after that. I left for a new opportunity, and two months in, they let me go. The next 30 days were tough. In those 30 days, I got 10 interviews and 3 offers," he added.

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Nanda believes his determination to move forward, consistent upskilling and willingness to take a risk on an uncertain opportunity helped him change his circumstances.

"Look yourself in the mirror. Be honest about where you're lacking. Your resume. Reaching out. Networking. Applying to the right roles or your skillset. You're busy. I get that. However, find one or two hours anyway. Be patient. It takes time. Keep working on yourself," he advised others.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nanda completed his B.Tech from Kurukshetra University before pursuing postgraduate studies at Conestoga College in Canada. He began his career as a web developer with a company in Haryana. After taking a career break, he moved on to a company in Canada and later worked as a marketing manager. He has since started his own business setup in Canada.