'Not Holding My Breath': Mark Zuckerberg Suggests Date For Fight With Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been talking about getting into a "cage fight" for over a month now and recently, the Meta CEO even took to Threads to post about the potential in-person fight between the two.

On Monday, Mr Zuckerberg replied to Mr Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), after the latter revealed that their proposed cage match would be live-streamed on the microblogging site. Sharing a screenshot of Mr Musk's X post on Threads, Mr Zuckerberg said that he is "not holding his breath" over the proposed cage fight with Elon Musk, as he revealed that he had suggested a date of 26 August for the contest.

"I'm ready today. I suggested August 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed," Mr Zuckerberg wrote in the reply, adding, "Not holding my breath".

Notably, Mr Musk prompted a renewed exchange of social media posts over the fight when in the early hours of Sunday he wrote on X that the contest would be livestreamed on his platform. He even added in his post that all proceeds from the fight would go to army veterans.

However, taking a swing at tech glitches that have hit Twitter since Mr Musk bought the platform last year, Mr Zuckerberg suggested that X is not a "reliable platform" to raise money. "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?" Mr Zuckerberg wrote on Threads sharing a screenshot of Mr Musk's tweet announcing the fight.

The tech billionaires agreed to a "cage match" face-off in late June. It all started when Mr Musk tweeted that he would be "up for a cage match" with Mark Zuckerberg, who has trained in jiujitsu. A day later, the Meta CEO asked Mr Musk to "send location" for the proposed fight. To this, the Tesla chief replied, "Vegas Octagon" - an arena in Las Vegas where mixed martial arts (MMA) championships bouts are held.

This exchange between the two has ignited a social media firestorm, with many users betting on the potential winner. However, the fight has not yet been scheduled, but if it does take place, it is expected to be held either in the UFC Octagon in Las Vegas or the ancient Colosseum in Rome.