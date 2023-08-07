'Shots Fired': After Musk's Cage Fight Announcement, Zuckerberg's Zinger

he fight has not yet been scheduled

Elon Musk announced on Sunday that his proposed "cage fight" against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be broadcast live on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Musk said that all proceeds from the fight will go to charity. However, Zuckerberg, writing on his newly-launched micro-blogging platform Threads shot back, suggesting that X is not a "reliable platform" to raise money.

"Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?" Zuckerberg wrote on Threads sharing a screenshot of Musk's tweet announcing the fight.

"Shots fired," wrote one user on Threads.

Two billionaire entrepreneurs, who had previously only traded barbs from afar, became direct competitors when Mark Zuckerberg's Meta launched its Twitter-like Threads platform in early July.

Martial arts enthusiast and jiu-jitsu competitor Mark Zuckerberg responded to Elon Musk's seemingly humorous challenge with a simple, yet direct message on Instagram: "Send me the location."

The exchange ignited a social media firestorm, with many people betting on the potential winner.

Despite Musk's decided size advantage, the 39-year-old Zuckerberg, with his fighting experience, emerged as the clear favorite in the upcoming cage fight.

The fight has not yet been scheduled, but if it does take place, it is expected to be held in Las Vegas.