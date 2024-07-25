'Any Place, Any Time, Any Rules': Elon Musk Says He's Ready To Fight Mark Zuckerberg

Both billionaires and tech titans have been in the news for their rivalry.

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has reignited his feud with Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, by calling him for a fight. The Tesla boss said that he is ready to fight at "any place, any time, with any rules". The incident took place when the billionaire was going to attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress as a guest.

BREAKING: Elon Musk of Tesla, $TSLA, has said he'd fight Meta, $META, CEO Mark Zuckerberg “any place, any time, any rules” pic.twitter.com/bnOvPrkxFb — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 24, 2024

Responding to the same, Mr Zuckerberg wrote on Threads, "Are we really doing this again?"

Since being shared, the posts have amassed a lot of reactions online.

"Someone's going to ask Zuck about this and he's going to state the obvious and say Musk isn't actually serious about this so it's not worth entertaining," said a user.

Another wrote, "Not this again. We still waiting for the last time they were said they would"

"Let's go. Fight of the year. A true heavyweight battle," said a third user.

"Looks like the tech giants are taking their rivalry to the next level! Who knew the battle for digital dominance would turn into a showdown of physical prowess," added another person.

An X user remarked, "The funny thing is, I bet they're secretly good friends."

Notably, both billionaires and tech titans have been in the news for their rivalry. A lot of buzz was created after they responded to each other's cage match challenge. Further, the launch of Meta's Threads as Twitter's rival added fuel to the fire with Mr Musk accusing Mr Zuckerberg of "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property".

The back-and-forth has sparked online speculation about whether the fight will actually happen. While the tone seems playful, it is not certain if the tech giants will truly settle their differences.

However, in a rare incident, Mr Musk praised Meta boss on Tuesday after the company's most recent AI model, Llama 3.1, was released. This model, according to Meta, performs better than OpenAI's GPT-4 and is now available for free usage by the general public since it is open-source. The SpaceX Chief commented on a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Andrej Karpathy, the former director of Tesla AI, saying, "It is impressive, and Zuck does deserve credit for open-sourcing."