'Ready to Fight Zuck Anywhere, Anytime': Elon Musk Issues Open Challenge

Elon Musk said that he is ready to fight Zuckerberg anywhere, anytime, with any rules.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has reignited his feud with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, once again calling him out for a fight. This time, Musk declared his willingness to brawl "anywhere, anytime, with any rules" in response to a social media post.

The challenge came after a user on platform X (formerly Twitter) shared a conversation with a tour guide who joked about a potential Musk vs Zuckerberg fight.

"After the tour, I asked the tour guide about the Elon vs Zuck fight, and he laughed and said, 'That's something we would love to see'. He then proceeded to bring up and briefly talk about dogecoin, so I tipped him some doge afterwards," the user shared.

Elon Musk responded with enthusiasm, reviving discussions about their rivalry that began last year.

"I'm ready to fight Zuck anywhere, anytime, with any rules. LFG!!!," commented Elon Musk.

I'm ready to fight Zuck anywhere, anytime with any rules. LFG!!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

The animosity between the two tech titans first surfaced in June 2023, when Musk criticised Meta's plans to launch a social media competitor. When news of the venture broke, Musk sarcastically tweeted his concerns about Zuckerberg having a monopoly on social media.

Following a playful warning about Zuckerberg's jiu-jitsu skills, Musk upped the ante by suggesting a cage match. This prompted Zuckerberg to enter the fray, accepting the challenge with a simple message: "Send location."

The back-and-forth has sparked online speculation about whether the fight will actually happen. While the tone seems playful, it remains to be seen if the tech giants will truly settle their differences in the octagon.