5 Points On Vaibhav Taneja, Tesla's New Indian-Origin CFO

Vaibhav Taneja has been appointed as Tesla's CFO in addition to his current role as Tesla's Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). The announcement comes after Zachary Kirkhorn, Tesla's Master of Coin and finance chief for the last four years, stepped down from the post, PTI reported.

The 45-year-old has been serving as Tesla's CAO since March 2019. He was also appointed as a director for Tesla's Indian arm, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited, in January 2021.

A commerce graduate from Delhi University, Mr Taneja joined Tesla in 2017, from SolarCity, a solar energy company that Tesla acquired in 2016, where he originally served as vice president and later corporate controller and led the successful integration of both companies' accounting teams.

Before that, the 45-year-old was employed at PricewaterhouseCoopers in both India and the US between July 1999 and March 2016, as per his LinkedIn profile.