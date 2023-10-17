'No Beating...': Father's 'Reward' To Son For Scoring Top Marks In Exam Sparks Debate Online

The father admitted he beats son often, usually for playing video games. (Unsplash/Representative pic)

A man in China has 'rewarded' his son with a one-month exception from beating after the boy received top marks during his recent school exam. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the father, identified as Zhang, issued his son a cardboard plaque with words that read "Beating-exemption gold medal" in Chinese. The card mimicked a death penalty exemption that used to be awarded by emperors in China.

According to SCMP, in a video, Mr Zhang admitted he often beats his son, usually for playing video games. He also stated that he often resorts to corporal punishment to prevent his little boy from his habit of playing games online.

So when the little boy received top marks in his school exam, Mr Zhang handed him the plaque, granting him immunity from beating for one month. However, the plaque also mentioned that the exemption would be revoked for "principle violations" such as stealing or playing video games.

"My son asked me to buy him an assembly toy set recently. I refused at first, saying we have plenty of similar toys at home," Mr Zhang said, as per the outlet.

"But when he did very well on the test and was ranked first in his class, I made a cardboard plaque as an award and told him that this beating-free period would be valid for one month," he further stated.

"If he performs well during this month, I will buy him the toy as a reward," Mr Zhang added.

Now, this instance has sparked widespread debate on Chinese social media over the effectiveness of corporal punishment. "The award suggests the father beats his son a lot. I beat my son less than five times during his childhood. How poor this boy is!" wrote one user, as per SCMP. "You can play a lot of games this month, kid. Congratulations!" quipped another.

Meanwhile, instances of parents beating their children in China frequently go viral online. Earlier this year, a young boy jumped from a fifth-floor apartment to escape his abusive mother. The six-year-old jumped from an external air conditioning unit in a residential building after being beaten by a stick inside the house, SCMP reported, adding that the boy was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He, however, suffered several bone fractures.