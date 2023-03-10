New York Museum Displays Letters Addressed To Marvel Hero Spider-Man

The museum displaying letters sent to Spider-Man's Queens address.

Spider-Man stories can be found everywhere: on television, in movies, in comic books, in newspapers, and in magazines. The marvelous superhero is so popular among the fans that people have been writing letters to his address, believing that Peter Parker lives there.

Several letters addressed to the Spider-Man that were sent over the course of 30 years to a house at 20 Ingram Street in Forest Hills, Queens, that also shares the costume adventurer's comic book address are on display in a New York museum.

According to WABC-TV, a family that lived at 20 Ingram St. for over 30 years received hundreds of letters from people who believed Peter Parker really lived there. This address appeared in a 1989 Spider-Man comic book. Those who chose to believe in Marvel magic, children and adults alike, flooded the home with messages for decades.

The family that lived at the address also shared the last name Parker.

Several letters are currently on display as part of the Dear Spider-Man, Letters to Peter Parker exhibit at the City Reliquary Museum.

"Some of them are really hoping that Spider-Man can provide the equipment that they need. In particular, he's known for the web slinger, and kids want to be able to shoot that web," said Dave Herman of the City Reliquary Museum.

Herman is the founder of the City Reliquary Museum in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

"Our board member Pamela Parker grew up in this household," he said.

"It was her mother, Suzanne Parker, who actually started getting some of these letters, thinking they were odd at first, maybe a prank."