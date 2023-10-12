'Never Too Late': Cher On Dating Alexander Edwards And Their 40-Year Age Gap

Cher with boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

American singer Cher went public with her relationship with Alexander Edwards late last year. The 77-year-old artist has now spoken about the 40-year age gap between them and how it's "never too late" to find happiness and love in an interview with People Magazine. She said that she met the music producer a year ago at the Paris Fashion Week "for about 15 minutes" and a common friend gave him her number.

"It was really shocking, because people just don't give out my number. I had been telling all my friends, 'We're too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.' So I did what I said not to do!" she told the outlet.

She even admitted to breaking rules for Mr Edwards because he is "just so special". "I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I'm special, so I can say that he's special," she added. "No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it's never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, 'Well, this is doomed.' But we've been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would've been worth it. I've had the best time," she said.

Cher also stated that despite the four-decade-long age gap, she focuses on the happiness Mr Edwards brings to her life. "If you have happiness, you can't think about how long it's going to last. You have to think about 'How does it feel?' and live in the moment," she said.

On January 1, 2023, the 77-year-old shared a picture of herself with Mr Edwards kissing her on New Year's Eve. "Happy New Year, Daddy," she captioned the photo on X, formerly Twitter. She also displayed a new diamond ring in the photo, which had generated engagement rumours after the singer shared it on social media on Christmas.

The Grammy winner first sparked dating rumours with Mr Edwards in November 2022 when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles. According to People, Cher confirmed their relationship, while also defending their 40-year age gap, in a now-deleted Twitter post, "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ."