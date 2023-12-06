'Never Studied Beyond Bachelor's Degree', Says Suniel Shetty On Value Of Higher Education

Suniel Shetty is a successful businessman, film producer, and actor.

Successful businessman, producer, and film actor Suniel Shetty consistently imparts valuable insights to his LinkedIn followers, drawing from his extensive experience in the film industry and various businesses. In a recent LinkedIn post, Mr Shetty emphasized the significance of pursuing higher education, acknowledging its potential to enhance specific work-related skills.

Reflecting on his own journey, he expressed a newfound appreciation for the advantages a formal education could have brought, particularly in areas like strategic planning, financial acumen, and executing at scale.

Mr Shetty's candid reflections underscore the evolving perspective of a successful figure who recognizes the ongoing value of continuous learning for personal and professional growth.

Mr Shetty started his linkidin post by writing, "I never studied beyond my bachelor's degree."

Suniel Shetty additionally revealed that opportunities for higher education were available to him, citing the example of his sisters, who pursued studies abroad. Despite acknowledging the privilege within his family, Mr Shetty highlighted that his unique circumstances led him to opt for full-time work in family business after graduation.

He said that by working with skilled people, he learned many things on the job.

But he mentioned that as his interactions and involvement with startups and investing unfolded in recent years, he began to see what he may have lacked all these years or how he could have layered his experience with the help of a formal higher education.

"What is clear to me now is that with a formal higher education, there's a good chance I would've been better at certain aspects of work," he added.

In concluding his post, he wrote, "Life is what we make of it. I did the best I could, but at this stage of life, along with all the experiences I've had, I'd say to take whatever learning opportunities come your way. Each of those will positively have an impact on your long-term story."