Netflix Under Fire For Showing Extreme Detail Of Princess Diana's Car Crash

The fifth season of 'The Crown' will focus on Princess Diana's death

Netflix is all set to release the sixth season of The Crown but has come under fire for a controversial scene. The OTT giant is getting slammed for replicating the mangled Mercedes that Princess Diana died in, Metro reported.

Shocking pictures have surfaced on the internet which show a replica of the smashed car with the bonnet crushed and the dashboard out of the windscreen.

The makers had insisted that it will not create the "exact moment" of the tragic Paris car crash that killed the royal in 1997.

The former Lady Diana Spencer, whose fairytale marriage to Prince Charles captivated the world until it publicly unravelled with infidelity and divorce, died in a car crash on August 31, 1997.

Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140, Henri Paul, were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is not the first time the streaming giant has faced a backlash because of the series. In October last year, Netflix added a disclaimer to its hit series "The Crown" after a former British prime minister and acting royalty accused the streaming giant of confusing truth with fiction in its storylines.

The move came after one episode in the latest series showed the then Prince Charles plotting to oust his mother as monarch.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana remains widely revered as a fashion icon and for having cut through stuffy royal conventions, particularly after her very public divorce.

She was also praised for charity work highlighting the scourge of landmines and encouraging a change in attitudes to people with HIV/AIDS.

In a sign of the enduring fascination with the royal, last weekend a sporty Ford Escort she once owned was sold for 737,000 pounds ($864,000) at auction.