Navya Nanda Meets Tim Cook Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch, Shweta Bachchan Reacts

Navya Naveli Nanda, entrepreneur and granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, shared photos and videos from her visit to Apple Park, where she met Apple CEO Tim Cook ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch. Her Instagram post featured pictures with Tim Cook, a video of their conversation, and the iconic Apple Rainbow Stage, showcasing the company's innovative spirit. Navya captioned her post "Day 1 with Apple," giving her followers a glimpse into the exciting experience.

Shweta Bachchan, Ms Nanda's mom, couldn't hide her enthusiasm and commented on the post with a simple reaction: "What fun!"

See the post here:

Ahead of the Apple "Awe Dropping" event, Apple CEO Tim Cook hosted a meet-and-greet at the company's Cupertino headquarters. The invite-only gathering was attended by notable guests, including Navya Naveli Nanda and singer Armaan Malik. They were among the select group of content creators, influencers and tech reviewers who got to interact with Tim Cook.

Ms Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, chairman of Escorts Kubota. Beyond the movie business, Ms Nanda has carved out her own path. She has a bachelor's degree from Fordham University and is currently pursuing a part-time MBA at IIM Ahmedabad. She's also the founder of Project Naveli, an initiative focused on promoting gender equality. Additionally, Navya co-hosts a popular podcast where she discusses youth-centric issues.

Apple 'Awe Dropping Event' 2025:

Apple's highly anticipated "Awe Dropping" event is happening today, September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST. The company is expected to unveil its new iPhone 17 series, which will include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Here's what we can expect

iPhone 17 Series Features:

iPhone 17 Air: An ultra-thin model replacing the Plus, with a 6.6-inch display and a featherlight chassis, potentially measuring 5.5mm thick.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Upgraded cameras with a 48MP primary sensor, improved Night Mode, and enhanced zoom capabilities.

Performance: Powered by Apple's A19 chipset, built on TSMC's 3nm process, promising performance leaps and power efficiency.

Other Expected Launches:



Apple Watch Series 11: New health monitoring tools, improved battery life, and a brighter display.

AirPods Pro 3: Possible USB-C support, better connectivity, and additional health tracking features.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Watch SE 3: Upgrades and new features for these smartwatches.

You can catch the live stream on Apple's official website, YouTube channel, or Apple TV app. Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series are expected to begin on September 12, with global availability on September 19.