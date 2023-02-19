Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Dies: 5 Points On The Actor-Politician

- Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was born on February 22, 1983. He was the grandson of N.T. Rama Rao, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and founder of the TDP. He was also the cousin of popular actors Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram, as per IMDb.
- In 2002, under the direction of A Kodandarami Reddy, Mr Ratna made his acting debut in 'Okato Number Kurraadu'. Since then, he has played lead roles in various Telugu movies. In 2022, he also made his OTT debut with the web series "9 Hours."
- He was taken to the hospital after suffering a severe heart attack at a political event on January 27 in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. He had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide 'padayatra' of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, according to news agency PTI.
- Mr Ratna was transferred to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya after receiving initial care in Andhra Pradesh, the agency added.
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and others condoled the death of Mr Taraka Ratna.
died at the age of 39 in Bengaluru.
