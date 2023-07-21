Mysterious Postcard Sent From Paris In 1969 Finally Arrives In US City

The post card was sent from Paris, France, in 1969.

What would you call a situation in which you receive a letter via post and it turns out to have been sent more than 50 years ago?

It must be classified as a mystery, much like how a US woman was surprised to receive a postcard that was actually mailed from Paris, France, in 1969.

Jessica Means, a resident of Portland, assumed the postcard in her mailbox must have been sent to the wrong location.

However, after realising the situation, she posted the postcard on social media with the caption, "Help me solve this mystery!"

"I'd love to learn how this made its way home across the decades. Maybe you or someone you know remembers the Gagnons or has a clue as to who might have mailed this from Tallahassee in 2023! This postcard came in the mail today, addressed to "Mr and Mrs Rene Gagnon, Or current resident," she wrote in the post.

"It was originally postmarked March 15, 1969, from Paris; however, it took 54 years to reach its destination! It has a new postmark of July 12, 2023, from Tallahassee, Florida. Clearly the "or current resident" and new postage stamp were intentional, so how did it get from Paris to Tallahassee to Maine?!"

The postcard was sent to Mr. and Mrs. Rene A Gagnon and featured a picture of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

"Dear folks," Roy wrote, "By the time you get this I will have long since been home, but it just seems proper to send this from the Tour Eiffel, where I am now. Don't have a chance to see much but having fun."