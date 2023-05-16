Mumbai Traffic Police Takes Note Of Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma's Helmet-Less Pics

Several users tagged Mumbai Traffic Police, asking them to take action against the actors.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan created waves on social media for posting a photo of himself riding pillion on a stranger's motorcycle to reach his shooting location. The legendary star said that the man dropped him to the location on time, saving time during peak Mumbai traffic. A day later, Anushka Sharma too was seen taking a bike ride with her bodyguard after a roadblock. But both the photos were slammed by social media users, who asked by these stars were not wearing helmets.

"Where is the helmet sir," one fan asked. "Computer ji challan online challan kar do jaldi sa without helmet ka (Computer ji, fine them for riding with a helmet)," one fan wrote, making a pun on Big B's trademark line from Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Some users also tagged the Mumbai Traffic Police. The force responded these users asking for the location for "further action".

The police force also said, "We have shared this with the traffic branch."

हम आपसे आगे की कार्रवाई के लिए सटीक स्थान विवरण प्रदान करने का अनुरोध करते हैं। — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 15, 2023

We request you to provide exact location details for further action. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 15, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan recently resumed work after recovering from an injury during the shoot on the sets of his upcoming film 'Project K'.

Nag Ashwin's film also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Ms Sharma, meanwhile, is busy with sports biopic 'Chakda Xpress'. This is her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actor shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. She also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film 'Qala', produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.